0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North Ousman Sillah, left the shores of Banjul for Ottawa, Canada, to attend the 7th International Parliamentarians’ Conference on the implementation of the ICPD Program of Action, to be held from the 22nd to 23rd October 2018.

According to MP Sillah, the conference is designed to focus attention on creating an enabling policy environment and mobilizing adequate funding from both the developed and developing countries, for sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Sillah said approximately 300 Legislators, Ministers, UN Experts, Civil Society Leaders among a hosts of other stakeholders, are targeted to grace the occasion, which is jointly organized by United Nations Fund for Population Affairs (UNFPA), the Canadian Association of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (CAPPD) and the Inter-American Parliamentary Group on Population and Development (IAPG).

The event will be hosted by IPAG in collaboration with other Regional Parliamentary Networks on Population and Development.

Ousman Sillah, the Chairperson for the National Assembly Select Committee on Health, Women, Children, Disaster, Humanitarian Relief and Refugees, will represent the Gambian Legislature at this august gathering and is expected to return on the 26th October 2018.