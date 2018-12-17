0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

As part of efforts to promote financial inclusion, the National Association of the Cooperative Credit Unions of the Gambia (NACCUG), during the weekend of December 8th 2018, organized their first convergence to celebrate the success of beneficiaries under the mini grant project.

The event which was held at the Union’s head office in Bakau, was meant to discuss the challenges encountered, the sharing of experiences, networking and making recommendations to the Mini Grant Committee, on the way forward.

“This gathering aims to give the opportunity to other Gambian youth, to benefit from phase two of the scheme,” the NACCUG Finance and Administrative Manager Patrick Mendy, said while speaking on the occasion.

He said his office is satisfied and proud of the achievements of beneficiaries within this short period, as shown by their records; that their various ventures have registered steady progress which is in line with the mini grant scheme’s strategic direction.

The scheme is designed to complement the efforts of government to engage the youthful population in meaningful development. The objective of the project he explained, is in line with NACCUG’s vision of promoting financial inclusion in the country.

“The 2018 to 2020 NACCUG strategic plan is anchored on five main pillars, and one of them is innovation through the involvement of youth,” Mendy asserted.

Giving a summary of the total fund paid to the 62 approved applicants out of the 309 received; Mendy said NACCUG disbursed about D2, 638,358.80.

Speaking further, he adduced that the Credit Union strongly believes that savings does not mean having a lot of money, but being committed to your future and that of your business.