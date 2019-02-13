0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The National Youth Council (NYC), has appeared before Lawmakers of the National Assembly, to present their 2015, 2016 and 2017 Activity Reports and Financial Statements.

Lamin Darboe, the Executive Director of NYC, gave a brief overview of Council and said it was established by an Act of Parliament in 2000, with the main function of coordinating all youth programs, enhance the participation of young people in national development crusades in the country, and to advise Government on all matters affecting young people, amongst others.

The objectives of the NYC he added, includes but is not limited to facilitating youth empowerment for active participation in national development, support and encouragement of young people in the development of policies and programs, facilitate socioeconomic and cultural development of youth and facilitate youth networking and exchange at national, and international levels.

Darboe in his deliberations, decried the lack of a permanent premise for the NYC, inadequate funds and lack of adequate personnel and material, especially at their regional structures; that he has recommended for Government to provide solutions.

He cited the successful hosting of the 12th NaYCONF in Basse, improvement at the Pakalinding Youth Center, capacitation of 301 volunteer returnees and the successful hosting of micro assessment, as some of the achievements registered by the NYC.

Jacquelin SM Sylva, Finance and Administrative Manager, said total expenditure of the NYC in 2015 was D 5,679,808.95; that there was a closing cash book balance of D354,209.01; that total receipt in 2016 stood at D15,888,755.70 with a closing cash book balance of D1,830,465.81; that total receipt in 2017 was D23,017,988.44 with a closing cash book balance of D5,992,653.63.

Musa Jallow of the National Audit Office (NAO), said they have audited the aforesaid documents of the NYC comprising statement of receipts and payments for the above mentioned years and in their opinion, the financial statements and related notes set out in the reports, presents fairly in all material respects, the statement of receipts and payments of the National Youth Council for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017.

According to the GPPA, NYC was found to be 95 percent compliant in 2015, and 89 percent compliant in 2016; that the 2017 compliance report is undergoing an audit exercise.

Sittings continue on Tuesday February 14th 2019, at 10:00 am for consideration of the NYC Reports and Financial Statements by Legislators.