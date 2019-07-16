Musa Barrow May Not Play in Uefa Champions League as Loan Looms

- Advertisement -

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian fans may never get to see their very own Musa Barrow in Uefa Champions League this season.

The player’s future is the subject of intense speculation amid reports he could be out on his way to a loan move to one of the small clubs in the Serie A.

Sampdoria of Omar Colley have been linked with the striker, Parma as well as Cagliari but his current employers Atalanta have huge faith in the attacker and will only sanction his departure to a club that would guarantee him consistent playing time.

Atalanta want the Gambian ready and raring to go any minute in the event he is recalled in an emergency often precipitated by injury to key players.

Barrow found himself playing second fiddle to Colombia’s Zapata whose form has been deadly.

Plans are already arranged to fill the void the Scorpion’s exit will create. An array of strikers has been mentioned but of priority is a man to provide competition for Zapata when the Champions League gets underway.

The news comes as disenchantment for Gambian fans who’d hoped to see Barrow feature in the CL