By Sulayman Bah

Luka Modric broke a decade of Ronaldo-Messi dominance after winning the FIFA and Uefa player of the year awards.

In the process, the Real Madrid man became the first player to beat the competitive pair after Kaka in 2007. Ronaldo and Messi, snubbed for the event, opted against showing up in show of umbrage.

The prize is voted for by the game’s different personalities including national team’s captains and coaches.

So, did the Gambia national team coach Tom Saintfiet and captain Pa Modou Jagne back the Croatian World Cup finalist?

In a list revealed in recent days, it turned out that Switzerland-based Scorpions’ captain Pa Modou voted for Real Madrid’s Rafeal Verane, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and eventual winner Luka Modric.

In the coaches’ voting list, Gambia gaffer Tom Saintfiet supported compatriots Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Kevein Debruyne and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.