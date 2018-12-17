0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Modou Lo yesterday failed to honour a scheduled face-to-face with opponent Balla Gaye in Kaolack, Senegal.

The pair is billed to cross daggers January 13th at the newly built stadium.

Modou Lo’s whereabouts remain little unclear amid reports he has returned from France after spending 61 days in Spain in in-house training.

His return followed just a week after Balla got back on the heels of an extended three-month stay in France.

The duo had been slated to honour a face-to-face last Saturday evening with Balla the only one sticking to the plans.

Modou was inexplicably absent and no reason has been offered as explanation for his no-show. The fight is a hot topic in the public sphere of Senegambia. Balla emerged winner in the first meeting of what is now a rematch, beating his adversary in 19 seconds.

“I expected he will turn up but since he has not, we will have to postpone the talking until another scheduled face-to-face,” Gaye, former King of Arena, said.