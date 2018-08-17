0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on August 13th, 2018 met the President of Equatorial Guinea, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, at the Presidential Palace in Malabo. This is revealed by a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Honourable Tangara was in Malabo as a Special Envoy of President Adama Barrow.

according to the release, “The visit was meant to further strengthen the already cordial bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.”

“The visit accorded officials the opportunity to explore ways of

strengthening and widening cooperation between the two countries,” the release concluded.

It is worthwhile noting that former President Jammeh has been residing in Equatorial Guinea since he went into exile in January 2017.