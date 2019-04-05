0 SHARES Share Tweet

With MUHAMMED S. BAH

Welcome to another Edition of Arts and Culture, the column that seeks to promote Arts, Music and Culture in the Gambia. In this edition we feature Melody M’s community service for the people of Banjul, the Gam-Jam Festival and the arrival of Black Thunder for his April tour.

Melody M, the Banjul born singer, recently embarked on a cleansing exercise to clean the streets and drainages of Banjul. The artist who has been inactive on the music scene for some time due to his leg injury, resurfaced to continue what he does best, play his music.

Melody mobilized a team of fans and supporters to clean the drainages. He said this was his own way of giving back to his community.

He said his music is a mission for him; that he does not only focus on educating and entertaining people, but participates in community services to help society.

He is currently working on his album, which he expects to release before the end of the year.

Melody was one of the artists who sang praises to the former president, and many pointed fingers on him that he had deviated the ethics of his trade. He however argued that he was not a praise singer neither a tool for politicians, but rather someone who sing on societal issues and achievements of individuals. He asserted that he sings anyone he feels has made achievements that is worth signing.

“I now want to focus more on other issues than singing individuals,” he said.