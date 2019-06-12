By Nelson Manneh

The Mauritanian orphan who was admitted at the Serrekunda General Hospital in Kanifing after being picked up by the Police after the demise of her parents in their resident in Kololi barely two weeks ago, was yesterday June 11th 2019, discharged from hospital.

This six month old child was found wounded after the gruesome demise of both her parents in their residence in Kololi. She was picked up by the Police and taken to the Serrekunda General Hospital on the 30th of May 2019 where she was admitted for two weeks.

Speaking to the press, Chief Superintendent of Police Yamundow Joof of the Police Child Welfare Unit said the six month old child was picked up in Kololi, after her parents were found dead in their residence.

“The child sustained some injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. We thank God that she has recovered,” she said.

Chief Superintendent Joof said investigations are still ongoing concerning the demise of the couple.

She urged the adopting parents to take good care of the child now that her parents are not alive which makes her an orphan; that they should give her all that she needs as a child including special attention as an orphan.

“The privacy of the child is our concern. She is innocent and deserves to be treated well,” she said.

Babucarr Saine, Administrator at the said Hospital said the child was given the necessary medical attention she needed at the hospital. “Since the day she was brought to the hospital, our medical personnel gave her special attention,” he said. Saine urge the adopting parents to always bring the child to the Hospital if she gets ill for treatment.

Mohameden Daddah, acting Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritania to the Gambia, thanked the Management of the Hospital for their concern in taking care of the innocent child. “We are very happy for the good gesture that you have shown to one of our own citizen,” he concluded.

If readers can recall, two Mauritanian couples were found dead in their residence in Kololi sometime in the month of May this year. The cause of their death is yet to be made known to the public as investigations concerning the matter, is still ongoing.