Home Latest News National Match Pictorial of Banjul’s Victory over Foni Yesterday Evening Latest NewsNationalSports Match Pictorial of Banjul’s Victory over Foni Yesterday Evening November 8, 2018 114 Photo 1: Mach dignitaries Super Nawettan chairman Lang Tombong and crew Photo 2: Match Commissioner readying up Photo 3: Pre-match formalities as the Gambian flag is paraded Photo 4: captains of both teams pose with referees before kick off Photo 5: Losing side Foni’s line up Photo 6: Match gets underway as Banjul’s Omar Sonko blocks a Foni player’s pass Photo 7: Foni’s captain Modou Tamba drives the ball out his box Photo 8: Foni’s Lamin Sanyang is intercepted by a Banjul player Photo 9: players of both teams duelling for the ball Photo 10: Foni’s net-minder Modou Lamin Sanyang gathers the ball Photo 11: Foni effecting a change Photo 12: the ball boys on guard Photo 13: Dejected Foni players leave the pitch head bowed Photo 14: Banjul’s Assan Joof in his one-eyed mock celebration Photo 15: It’s all Banjul’s as players, fans and the team technical bench went rambunctious in elation Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Is Gunjur Benefiting From Their Fishing Center? National BCC Mayor Promises To Offset Liabilities Before End Of Tenure National Apartment In Tanji Burns To Ash