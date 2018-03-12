18 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Wantaway striker Yusupha Njie has been summoned for Gambia’s game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Njie is sole player whose invitation has been revealed with Gambia Football Federation TD-cum coach Sang Ndong yet to make public his list of invited players.

The scorpions will be taking on the Wild Beasts in a friendly after their last outing in November against Morocco’s U-23s.

Scheduled for 23rd March at the Independence Stadium, the tie is something of a return-leg affair following a 2-1 outcome in Gambia’s favour in their previous meeting with CAR in Morocco.

The Scorpions were initially reported to be squaring the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

Yusupha comes in on top form having returned from an injury and has been on fire recently scoring three in eight starts.

The subject of interest from French side Marseille, he will be hoping to continue his impressive run in the Portuguese top tier going into Gambia’s duel.

The Scorpions are in a tough group comprising Benin and Togo and they face Algeria for their second fixture having lost the opening tie 1-0 away in Cotonou.