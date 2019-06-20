By Sulayman Bah

There is uncertainty lingering over the future of Gambia’s Alasana Manneh at Spanish league champions Barcelona, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 21-year-old was shipped out on loan to Bulgarian Premier League outfit Etar in a second spell after the first in 2018.

Alasana’s first stint in the Balkan nation’s top tier had him featuring eleven times, nine of those from the lineup.

He bettered this just concluded term with seventeen starts, twenty-two of those coming from the start spot.

However, there is question mark over where he plays next with his Barcelona contract running down at end of this June with little or no talks about the Catalans offering him a renewed contract.

He is currently training with the Bulgarian club Etar pending outcome of his future.