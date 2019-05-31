By Sulayman Bah

Gambia international striker Nuha Marong and Atletico Beleares must send former Laliga club Racing Santander packing this Sunday to be guaranteed of qualification to the Spanish second division.

The forward and his side were tied to a goalless draw by Santander last weekend in a double-legged final play-off match.

Nuha who debuted for Gambia in the final Afcon qualifier against Algeria is his club’s leading scorer but couldn’t get the ball behind the net when they squared Racing who are battling to stay up the Spanish second tier.

Atletico are into the play-offs after finishing top of the table in their group of the third tier but Spain’s football laws states table-topping third outfits must win a relegation-threatened second tier team in a double outing to be assured of a place in Madrid’s second most competitive football league.

Achieving the feat will cap off a brilliant season for the towering front-man in a term he also earned his first Scorpions call-up with Gambia’s national team.

Marong has netted nine times this campaign.

A former Spain U-17, 18 and U-20 youth player, Nuha has also had a spell at CA Osasuna.

As expected, if they secure promotion, he will then become the only capped Gambian playing in the Segunda (Spanish second tier).