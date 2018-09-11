0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Momodou Alieu Bah, ex-deputy leader of the former ruling Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), Monday September 10th tendered his resignation letter to the party executive.

The letter which he showed to this medium reads: “That after a thoughtful consideration and in close consultation with my family and close associates, I have finally decided to tender my resignation from the APRC Political party, effective this Monday, 10th September 2018.’’

M A Bah wishes the party leader and APRC party militants, the best of luck. He apologized to all those who gave their time and supported him during his short-time in the party.

The Chairman and Party leader of APRC, Fabakary T. Jatta, was unreachable when this medium tried to get him to get his side of the story; that he was said to be attending a funeral in Lamin.

It could be recalled that the former Interior Minister was appointed as Interim Deputy party leader of APRC on 18 January 2018. He served the position for five months and was later relieved of his duties on 29 June 2018, but he maintained his membership. He was a former military officer who held the rank of Brigadier General.