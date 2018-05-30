18 SHARES Share Tweet

By Awa B. Bah

Following the approval of their application for license to operate as a Higher Education Institution in The Gambia, the staff and management of Legacy University, Monday May 28th 2018, convened a press briefing at the University’s campus along Kairaba Avenue.

The briefing was aimed to share key information with the public on the operational plans of the University, for the benefit of the public, the business community and a cross section of stakeholders who attended.

Prof. Oyetola O. Oniwide, the Vice Chancellor of the University, said the approval of their application and the issuance of a provisional license to them, came after various inspection and accreditation visits by the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA); that the University is one of the dividends of the current democratic dispensation.

‘‘The overall vision and mission of the University is to advance Knowledge, Research and Excellence, towards achieving a fulfilled career and destiny. As an institution, we will be more responsive and relevant to the needs of the employers of our graduates and the expectations of stakeholders,’’ he said; that their aspiration is to be the nation’s leader in knowledge creation as well as development of skills that will advance the National Development Agenda (NDA).

Prof. Oniwide said the University is set to be a major human resources contributor for the country and beyond in many fields such as Medicine, Education, Mining, Engineering, Accounting, Finance, Business, Economics, Public Administration, The Sciences, Agriculture, etc.

Dwelling on the Strategic Plan of the University, the Professor said the education sector is changing and Government policy to strengthen basic education has borne commendable results as evidenced by the significant demand for entry into tertiary education; that the business environment is changing as employers look for graduates and skilled manpower that will help them create value and sustain success. Entrepreneurship skills he said have become critical too and the University will establish a Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies where students can acquire skills to start a business and create spinoffs that support employment generation after their graduation. A vibrant Guidance and Counselling Unit he announced, will be put in place to assist students on their overall wellbeing in their academic performance and psychological readiness, by creating the conducive learning and social environment.

“As we position our services to the changing environment for higher education, the first strategic intervention which the University will employ to achieve its desired future, has been formulated. Commencement of Academic Activities in the University is in July 2018, with Undergraduate programmes in four Colleges,’’ he said; that education is critical to nation building.

He assured that the University will continue to support the NDA and beyond, through quality education; that they will harness the power of information technology to expand access to quality and revenue, to achieve this.