By Sulayman Bah

Brikama United have reclaimed the Gambian Premier League’s top spot after spanking Hawks over the weekend.

The West Coast Region outfit sashayed over the capital-based side 2-0 to go top of the standings after Wallidan slipped up to Gambia Armed Forces 2-1 at the Banjul mini-stadium.

Salifu Saho opened the scoring in the first-half before Momodou Bojang doubled the advantage three minutes from time as the Sateba Boys completed a 2-0 triumph.

Brikama now lead by two points ahead of second-placed Armed Forces with Real de Banjul and Wallidan sharing the third place.

Elsewhere, Samger came from behind to hold Real de Banjul to a one-all affair while Banjul United breezed past Marimoo 1-0.

Gambia Ports Authority versus Fortune FC ended up a goalless stalemate.

PSV Wellingara occupy the table basement with four points between them and second-from-bottom Tallinding United.