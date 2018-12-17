0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia First Division new boys PSV Wellingara are still on the hunt for a first three points in three outings.

Their previous two outings ended in draws with the exception of their opener against premier League returnees Samger FC.

PSV first raced into an early lead in the 27th minute via Saibou Polis capitalizing on a Brikama goalkeeper’s gaffe after being fed through by teammate Modou Lamin.

Brikama United exercised circumspection and were determined not to see their brilliant start so far ruined, playing direct football.

The breakthrough for the West Coast Region giants followed the hauling off of skipper Musa Manneh for new entrant Baboucarr Saho.

PSV conceded a foul in the box which Brikama did enough to grab an equalisier through Senegalese-born Malick Sambou’s free-kick as the game ended a tie.

Earlier on Friday Latrikunda United beat 2nd Infantry Battalion 1-0 while Jambajelly and Kiang West grounded out a 2-2 draw with Waa Banjul sailing over Steve Biko 2-1 and Team Rhino and Young Africans settling on goalless.