By Lamin Fatty

The family of the late Deyda Hydara on Tuesday 9th April 2019, donated books authored by the former Minister of Information and veteran journalist Demba Ali Jawo, to Insight Training Center.

The Hydara family was represented by Baba Hydara, a son to the late Deyda Hydara, who was a co-founder of the ‘Point’ Newspaper. Hydara was assassinated by the former military junta under Yaya Jammeh’s leadership, in December 2004.

Baba Hydra said the family wants to revive the Deyda Haydra Foundation; that the foundation used to give support to young journalists by sponsoring them in terms of getting training.

“We chose Uncle Demba Jawo’s recently published book because it has a lot of information that journalist can utilize particularly the young ones,’’ he said.

Baba Hydra was accompanied by the author and former Minister Demba Ali Jawo, who advised students to take their training seriously; that learning is cheaper now, compared to their days; that advanced technology and scholarships makes accessibility to learning environment easier now than before; that with free speech and the advent of the new dispensation, the ground is level for everyone to participate.

Cherno Jallow, senior lecturer at Insight Training Center, described Baba Hydra as a son of the media. “Mentioning the Gambia Press Union (GPU), is synonymous with the name of Deyda Hydra. He has gone in person, but his spirit lives on with us,” Jallow said.

Ismaila Ceesay, the Principal of the School, thanked Baba Hydra and the family for their benevolence and assured that the books will be put into good use.