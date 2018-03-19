7 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The family of the late Lamin Marong of the United Democratic Party (UDP), as well as party members and well-wishers, are commemorating the one year anniversary of his demise.

Mr. Marong was among a group of demonstrators who joined Solo Sandeng in the streets demanding for electoral reforms on the 14th April 2016. They were arrested by former regime security agents and detained at the various security installations including the Central Prison and the NIA Headquarters. Mr. Marong was convicted for a jail term of three years by the Banjul High Court. He served part of his jail term before the APRC government under ex-president Jammeh was defeated through the ballot box, ushering in the coalition Government of Mr. Adama Barrow.

The late Marong was released from prison following a presidential pardon granted to them in December 2016 but passed away on the 14th day of March 2017.

Speaking to family members of the Late protestor at the one-year anniversary of his demise held in his home in Brikama-Jalambang, they indicated his death has created a great gap in their family as he was the breadwinner; that he has left 10 children behind who are now under the care and guidance of his wife. The family called for ex-president Jammeh to be brought to book. His wife called on people to give the late Marong’s family, a supporting hand because he died on the course of salvaging the country from the brutal dictatorship of the former regime of Yaya Jammeh.