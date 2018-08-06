74 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia international Lamin Jallow has confirmed his date of arrival at new Italian club Salernitana.

The 23-year-old was battling passport issues in Dakar after visiting Gambia during his post-season break.

The setback caused delay in the presentation of the Scorpion, who it is understood, has already agreed a deal to join second tier Italia outfit Salernitana until end of the forthcoming campaign.

However, he’s now set to head back after confirming he will join his new teammates next week Monday or Tuesday.

The development reels in much as a surprise with the wing-man initially thought to be mulling to finally stay with Chievo Verona to fight for his place in the Serie A club’s line up.

The Gambia international spent last season at Cesena from parent club Chievo in a bid to get more playing time – a thing he managed to do, scoring eleven goals in the process and helping Cesena avoid relegation in the Italian second tier.

The attacker has a number of admirers trailing his path with Juventus all linked with signing him.