By Sulayman Bah

Making noises for the right reasons are Gambian pair Lamin Jallow and Ali Sowe.

The duo strikers have recuperated from a recent brief goal duck to continue firing from all cylinders.

If second tier Italian outfit Cesena escape the drop this season then Lamin will be the man to scoop perhaps all the credits after the 23-year-old scored eleven of his club’s combined forty-one goals.

He’d shouldered the team’s scoring responsibilities squarely even in the face of adversity at a time the team is teetering on the brink of possible relegation.

His current goal tally in twenty-two starts this season is a career high. A likely tug-of-war between Cesena and the player’s parent club is being expected at season’s end when Jallow’s 12-month loan deal elapses.

There is already gossip about Serie A outfit Juventus mulling signing him for the future.

Elsewhere, Ali Sowe is also red-hot for Albanian Super League table-toppers Skenderbeu as he sits just two goals shy of matching the league’s top scorer who’s on twelve goals.

Ali has banged in a remarkable six goals in the last five games with a brace in each of the previous two games.

He struck twice in the 4-0 demolition of fifth-placed Laci.

Interestingly, both Sowe and Jallow are on loan spells at their respective current teams, fighting to force their way into parent club Chievo Verona’s starting lineup next campaign.

New signing Kabba Sambou, another Gambian Skenderbeu’s books, is yet to make his debut since signing weeks ago.