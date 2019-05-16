By Makutu Manneh

Kanifing Municipal Council in collaboration with Reliance Financial Services Company has launched a hundred-million-dalasi women empowerment project called ‘Dollel Jigeen’.

This project is targeting business women within the Kanifing Municipality, supporting them through loans, to enhance their sources of income. The event was held at the KMC Chamber on Wednesday 15th May 2019, attended by Women groups and officials from both Institutions.

Musa Bah Deputy Mayor of KMC said when women are empowered, everybody benefits from it. He added that without good health and money, life is difficult.

He said Mayor Bensouda came up with the idea that mothers and sisters in the compounds should be given support.

He added that this makes the Mayor to work with Reliance since the institution has long been helping women in the Gambia.

He said they are giving D100 million to the women groups who are registered with Reliance to be able to unify their businesses.

”I have no doubt that the women of KMC only want the way forward”, he said.

Alh. Baboucarr Khan RFS Managing Director said empowering women is not a new thing to his institution.

“Women involved in the programme since the beginning know the benefits”, he noted.

Anna Jobe Serrekunda Branch Manager said Reliance has been helping women for many years in the rural area and now they decide to bring it to the urban area.

She said they help women to manage their money and the kind of business they are to engage in to improve their livelihood.

Some beneficiaries of RFS Dollel Jigeen testified to the numerous help and benefits they got from Reliance.

Aja Awa spoke on behalf of Bakau Kambeng Kaffo to testify on the benefits they got from Reliance. She said they have been working with Reliance for 6months but they are very pleased with their work.