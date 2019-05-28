By Awa Touray

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), the National Road Authority (NRA) and the Geology Department and Faraba Quarry, have embarked on the rehabilitation of nineteen roads in Kanifing Municipality.

The rehabilitation is meant to prepare the Municipality for the forthcoming rainy season, and that each of the nineteen Wards will benefit from this rehabilitation exercise.

Nyima Camara, the Director of Planning and Development at the KMC, said the gravel used in the project has been secured by the Geology Department; adding the trucks for transportation of gravel is provided by the NDMA.

“As the rains approach, we have started engaging private truckers to transport the gravel,” she said; that each of the Wards have been allocated D200,000 for the project.

Camara assured that all nineteen Wards will be rehabilitated before the rainy season; adding they consulted each Councillor to identify a road in their Wards.

Baba Jabbi, Councilor for Fajikunda Ward said the selected place for rehabilitation in his Ward is among the major roads that needs rehabilitation; adding the road he identified is near a mosque which has a mortuary and people use it frequently. Jabbi said for the past five years, this particular road was not easily accessible to vehicles.

“So, when the project came, I decided to start with this area.” he disclosed. He said he is expecting more development in his Ward.

Musa Darboe, a resident of Fajikunda Ward said the people living in his area have expressed appreciation for the rehabilitation of the road. He thanked the Councilor for taking the decision of rehabilitating the road used by most people in the Ward.