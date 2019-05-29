By Nelson Manneh

Ismaila Tamba, who was allegedly shot by a member of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), is still admitted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.

The erstwhile Army Lance-Corporal of GAF sustained injury on his back, and is said to have been caused by the bullet of a soldier in an incident in Kanilai village. The ex-soldier is said to have voluntarily resigned five months ago and ventured into commercial driving.

Speaking to Binta Badjie, wife of Ismaila Tamba, the condition of her husband has improved and medical personnel attend to him daily.

“Since the day the incident took place, my husband has been given all the attention he needed. We bought medication for him once,” she said.

She said some senior members of the Armed Forces gave her money to buy medication for her husband.

If readers can recall, the Spokesperson of GAF Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed to the press that Ex Lance-Corporal Tamba was shot by a member of GAF in Kanilai village; that Tamba was wounded and was undergoing treatment at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

Sanyang said the incident happened around 19:00 on Sunday, at a checkpoint in the community of Kanilai; that the soldiers involved are currently helping the Military Police in carrying out their investigations on the incident.

Sanyang said both the CDS and his Deputy, Masanneh Kinteh and Yankuba Drammeh respectively, have visited the victim and his family at the Hospital in Banjul; that GAF will continue with their investigations to establish the fact surrounding the incident.

In 2017, another native of Kanilai Haruna Jatta, was shot by the security forces, which led to his demise. Investigation on Haruna’s death is yet to be made public.