0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Momodou Jarju

The Kuntaur Area Council (KAC), yesterday February 13th, presented their activity reports and financial statements for the period ended 2015 and 2016, to the National Assembly Select Committee of Regional Government and Lands, the Ombudsman and IEC.

The Chief Executive Officer of KAC Pa Nfansu Darboe while presenting the activity reports, outlined the numerous socio-economic development projects his Council implemented during the period under review; that this includes the construction of a waiting shed in Lamin Koto, Sami District; a guest house in Medina Lamin Kanteh in Niani District; market canteens in Sami Tenda Lumo and Nyangabantang, amongst others. Darboe further said his Council is engaged on the construction of small bridges in villages, digging of wells, offering scholarships, and similar small scale social welfare initiatives.

Morro Keita, the Finance Director of KAC in delivering the financial statements of both 2015 and 2016, disclosed that in 2015, Council’s total income was D6, 693,545.83 while their expenditure was D6, 618,735.64; that overall expenditure over income was D74, 809.79; that in 2016, KAC’s total income was D6, 603,313.06 while total expenditure amounted to D7, 119,399.67; that the overall expenditure over income was a deficit of minus D516, 087.83.

The audit reports from the office of the Auditor General Office for 2015 and 2016 on KAC, indicate that the income and expenditure statements were presented fairly in all their material respects regarding their financial transactions for the years under review.

However, the reports also stated that the notes to the Accounts for the years 2015 and 2016, were prepared but there was no explanation about the variance between the 2015 and the 2016 balances.

Officials from the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) also presented the Final Compliance Review of the KAC reports of 2015 and 2016.

Their reports indicated that KAC has not submitted their 2015 and 2016 procurement plan and monthly reports to GPPA for scrutiny for the period under review, as required by Section 29 of the 2014 Public Procurement Act; that the implications of the above would make it difficult for the authority to establish a trend or status of procurement for timely remedial action among others. GPPA recommends KAC to submit their reports on time, in line with the provisions set by Law.

In contrast, KAC has put in place a functional contracts committee to oversee all procurement transactions and a functional specialized procurement in accordance with Section 49 of the aforesaid Act for both 2015 and 2016.

Generally, KAC was found to be non-compliant with the GPPA 2014 Act and 2003 regulations for the period 2016. However, the previous year’s report found the Council to be partially compliant with the Act, denoting 62% for the period under review.

Deputizing the Chairperson of the Select Committee, Lamin J Sanneh adjured the session to today February 18th for debate and consideration.

KAC has a population of 99, 108 according to the 2013 census, and the majority are females; there are 5, 526 compounds with 7,104 households.