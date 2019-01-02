0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Juventus gaffer Masimilliano Allegri has extolled Omar Colley for his outstanding performance and denying Cristiano Ronaldo what would have sure been a hat-trick.

In what proved to the Gambia international’s biggest career game, Colley did well to block Ronaldo’s goal-bound header before blocking another Juve chance with an acrobatic clearance.

Allegri made a particular mention of that action in his post-match comments as theOld Lady stumbled on victory again having slugged out a 2-2 tie with Atalanta the previous Wednesday that also involved Gambian striker Musa Barrow.

“Ronaldo is the best player in the world. Audero did brilliantly to push his shot onto the bar, as did [Omar] Colley to save his header.” Allegri said.

Omar, Gambia national team’s former captain, was not found wanting in any of the goals notched by the former World player of the year in a game marred by controversial refereeing decisions.

Sampdoria equalised through Quadreilla after a Juve defender appeared to handle in the box before the referee gave away another spot-kick which Ronaldo duly slid home into the net for a 2-1 score.

Just before end of time, Sampdoria pulled a goal back but the referee flagged it an offside following consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which left Lamin-born Colley and his teammates seething.

The 25-year-old former Wallidan defender is yet to feature for new Scorpions’ gaffer Tom Saintfiet after the Belgian overlooked him for his alleged involvement in the reported scheme by three key players to disregard an invitation to play for Gambia in the 1-1 draw with Algeria last September over the exclusion of China-based striker Bubacarr Trawally in the squad.

Omar has debunked the allegation.