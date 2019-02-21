0 SHARES Share Tweet

On paper Anthony Joshua is in uncharted waters, but in reality he's a man who appears to be right at home.

The Brit has travelled across the pond and will make his highly anticipated debut stateside on June 1 when he defends his heavyweight belts against New York’s unbeaten Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden.

Miller will enjoy home advantage but the unfamiliar surroundings has not seemed to faze Joshua with the champion already taking the time to acquaint himself with the public transport on offer in the Big Apple.

He took the subway straight to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday afternoon as he and Miller faced off for the first time since their blockbuster clash was confirmed.

The general conception is that although plans to face either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury fell through, Joshua is content to be making his first appearance to an American audience.

It was all smiles from the heavyweight champion as he posed for pictures outside the venue dubbed as ‘boxing’s mecca’ on Tuesday before the first press conference, but his mood quickly soured when he and Miller squared up.

There was no mark of respect or exchange of pleasantries from either man, instead there were foul-mouthed tirades and bloody promises ahead of their June 1 showdown for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles.

Joshua dropped his usual calm, amenable demeanour and pledged ‘to knock Miller ‘the f*** out’, adding: ‘Miller’s a little b****… he punches like a fairy.’

The American however insisted he will be victorious when they collide in New York in little over three months’ time and claimed that Joshua has not shared the ring with anyone as good as him.

He added: ‘Joshua has fought nobody for the belt, he beat [Wladimir] Klitschko after he spent two years out of the ring, he beat nobody. He’s made of baby-s***.

‘He beat [Alexander] Povetkin, Klitschko with ring rust, he’s done stuff, but he ain’t beating me. I’m not playing a role’.