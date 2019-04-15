10 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Personnel of the Serious Crime Unit at the Police headquarters in Banjul, have on Friday, 12 April 2019, preffered another charge against John Charles B. Mendy who was earlier charged with the murder of soldiers.

JCB Mendy a former private soldier who had served the Gambia Armed Forces, (GAF) is a resident of Bundung.

According to a family source, when Mendy reported to the Police on Friday, he was charged with perjury. The source said the former TRRC witness is still reporting on bail.

The source added, “He did not appear before a court, but he is still reporting on bail as usual. Police investigators have seized all his travelling documents such as his Passport and ID Card.’’

The source said JCB Mendy has denied the latest charge brought against him by the Police.

JCB Mendy was arrested on Tuesday 2nd April 2019, when he arrived at the Giboro border post while, according to family sources, he was on his way to visit family members in Jululu. He spent three days in detention at Police headquarters before his release on bail on Friday 5th April 2019.