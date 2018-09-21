0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Nancy Njie, former CEO of ‘Jammeh Foundation for Peace’ (JFP), on Wednesday appeared before the ‘Janneh’ Commission.

Njie told Commissioners that she is a business woman and caterer; that she was the Minister of Tourism from 2008 to 2010, and was the CEO of JFP, from 2010 to 2014.

On her roles as CEO, she stated that they include administering the day to day activity of the Foundation, managing staff, as well as report to the Board of Directors.

“The foundation was established by former president Jammeh and his wife was the president of the foundation. It was established to support the needy, pay School fees for under privileged children, and to empower women and children,” she said; that she has never been a signatory to any dollar account.

On how they select people for scholarship, Njie said the management, board and Chairperson of the organising committee, decide who to sponsor; that this was not determined by the office of the former president, Yahya Jammeh.

“Do you have anything to do with Jammeh’s HIV treatment programme?” asked Counsel Bensouda.

“No”, she replied Njie.

“Do you have anything to do with PEGEP?” asked Counsel Bensouda.

“No” she responded.

Another person who appeared before the Commission was Bai Matarr Drammeh. Drammeh told Commissioners that he was a board member of JFP in the year 2005; that he has also handled the position of deputy chairperson of the fund raising committee; that JFP was an NGO that helps in the health, education and agricultural sectors.

Drammeh disclosed that he is currently a shareholder at Gambia National Insurance Company (GNIC) and doubles as board member; that PEGEP was a separate entity from JFP and the two never merged; that some Ministers form part of the Board of JFP including former Minister of Justice, Mama Fatima Singhateh, as well as permanent secretaries and private businessmen including Africel’s Managing Director, Badara Mbye.

“I was a signatory to only the dalasi account. The accounts of the JFP were not usually audited annually. Instead it sometimes takes three years before they audit,’’ he said.

Hearing continues on the 24th September 2018, at 10 am.