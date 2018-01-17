8 SHARES Share Tweet

Abdoulai G. Dibba

Information received by this reporter from Lower Fulladu West has it that one of the tractors belonging to former president Jammeh is said to have burnt to ashes on Saturday January 13th 2018, at the Pancharr ‘Dalasi’ rice field,.

According to the information, the tractor was under the custody of Col. Seedy Baldeh. The source further indicated that the tractor caught fire in broad day light and burnt, but the cause was unknown.

When contacted on the issue, Col. Seedy Baldeh, the farm manager of the Former president’s rice farms within the Pancharr perimeter, confirmed the story but was quick to add that somebody was slashing and burning grass and this got out of control and burnt the tractor.

Col. Baldeh however indicated that the person who did this was unknown. But that the police are investigating the matter.