By Sulayman Bah

Spain former youth international Nuha Marong feels fulfilled at switching his allegiance to Gambia.

24-year-old Nuha occupied a priority spot on Gambia FA’s radar two months ago after gaffer Tom Saintfiet flew over in Spain to watch him in full action.

The two got to talk and the result is what had led many seeing the forward’s inclusion in the Gambia’s attacking ministry in the one-all draw with Algeria two weeks ago.

It was a moment that saw the former Spain U-20 become one of the two goal-getters fielded by Scorpions coach Tom along with an incredible nine defenders in a shocking formation.

Gambia went on to finish third in the group on six points in yet another fail attempt at qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Talking only the positives in the experience which had him marking a full debut, Nuha says feeling of playing for his parents’ land of origin is incredible.

‘It has been an incredible experience to play with Gambia, many players dream of playing for their national team and I had the opportunity,’ he says, ahead of their crucial league fixture with Ebro yesterday as they top the third division in Spain.