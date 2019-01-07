0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s Lamin Jallow has attracted an offer in Italy with one of the promotion-chasing sides in the second tier keen on signing him, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Jallow has played the last two seasons in the Italian second tier on loan deals and looks on brink of going out on another loan deal this time at Pescara.

The 23-year-old is shipped out on loan by parent club Chievo Verona to get playing minutes and having noticed the player’s decline in front of goal, considering he netted 11 times the previous term, Chievo are evaluating loaning the Bakau-born where his progress will be guaranteed.

Pescara are the side ardent on securing his services so far this January and contacted the player’s agent regarding possibility of a transfer.

The winger also comfortable as a striker, has in recent months courted overtures from the likes of Juventus, Lazio but Pescara now seems the sole outfit sticking around.

Sportlex Srl, the agency handling the player and five other Gambian players in Italy, confirmed talks are on but are tight-lipped about outcome of negotiations.

The Scorpion last month underwent a personalized programme designed to help rediscover his scoring boot giving he has only managed one goal in seventeen games, twelve of those from the starting line-up.