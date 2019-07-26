Italian Serie A Club Ends Speculation over Gambian Striker’s Future

By Sulayman Bah

Italian Serie A outfit Atalanta consider Ebrima Colley a huge prospect and have ended speculations surrounding the Gambian’s future.

Colley has been the subject of overtures from clubs in and outside of Italy following a brilliant season he had with Atalanta’s U-19 team.

The 19-year-old wrapped the previous term on thirteen goals in twenty-eight matches winning both the youth league’s title and golden boot.

One of the Serie A’s greats, the calibre of Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma have all made enquiries over the sale of the striker but their interests have been dashed with Atalanta’s decision to offer the goal-getter an extended one-year deal.

Colley’s newest deal now runs until end of June 2023 amid strong consideration of his possible inclusion in the A-team when the season gets underway.

He looks to follow in the foot tracks of compatriot Musa Barrow who was a season ago a sought-after gem in the transfer market having excelled in the Italian youth championship for the same club.

The youngster is already capped for Gambia’s national team during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as in the Gambia U-20s.