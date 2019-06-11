By Mustapha Jallow

Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the Army Spokesperson on Monday June 10th 2019 said it has never been GAF’s wish to detain soldiers who are accused of committing crimes beyond 72 hours.

“We did all our investigation and found out that the accused soldiers have committed serious crimes. A report of the investigation was sent to the Justice Department and we still await their advice. It is not our wish to detain them for such long periods. Therefore let family members exercise patience with us,” he told this reporter. Major Sanyang made these and other remarks during a follow-up about the detention of the said officers by this reporter.

Major Sanyang said they are working tirelessly to ensure that legal action is taken against these detained soldiers. He added that the issue of these arrested ‘jungulers’ is complicated because they have been allegedly accused to have committed murder during the past regime.

If readers can recall, six soldiers are still held at various military camps without being brought before a prosecutor or to appear before a Court of Law. However, family members have been granted access to visit and see their loved ones in detention and have denied the allegations leveled against them. They call on the authorities to release their loved ones or take them to Court.