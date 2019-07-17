Is There A New Party?

- Advertisement -

Foroyaa is constantly bombarded with information of the emergence of one political party or the other. In some cases, online messages are given of the birth of a party or meetings held to give indication of the formation of a political party.

However, investigation had led to findings that parties initially thought to be in existence are not in fact registered by the IEC. It is therefore important to help our readers to know how political parties are formed in the Gambia.

Section 60 of the constitution requires a political party to be registered by the IEC. It reads:

(1) No association, other than a political party registered under or pursuant to an Act of the National Assembly, shall sponsor candidates in public elections.

(2) No association shall be registered or remain registered as a political party if—

(a) it is formed or organised on an ethnic, sectional, religious or regional basis;

(b) its internal organisation does not conform with democratic principles;

or

(c) its purpose is to subvert this Constitution or the rule of law.

(3) An Act of the National Assembly shall make provisions for the better implementation of this section.

Foroyaa will find out from the IEC whether they have registered a new political party. Unless the IEC announces the formation of a political party, it is not wise to announce the formation of such a party.