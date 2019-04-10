QUESTION OF THE DAY

The answer is in the positive. Section 222 Paragraph  (8) of the Constitution states :  ’

“A public officer who exercises judicial functions shall-

(a)           maintain order  and  decorum  in  judicial   proceedings   before him or her;

(b)     be patient,  dignified  and courteous  to all  litigants, witnesses, legal practitioners and others in the exercise of such functions, and shall require similar conduct from his or her staff and others subject to his or her control;

(c)    abstain from comment about the outcome of any pending or anticipated  legal proceedings  in any court in The Gambia  and require similar abstention  from his or her staff and others subject to his or her control.”

Hence, all those responsible for adjudication should be guided by this provision.

Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR