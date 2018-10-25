66 SHARES Share Tweet

The danger is looming. Foroyaa has been warning the government on a daily basis but no sign of remedy is in the offing. Foroyaa has cautioned the government to be alert that the current method of issuing ID cards before carrying out constitutional reform on citizenship would leave hundreds of thousands of people stateless and without national documents, thus leaving then with no option but to leave The Gambia in search of a country that would accept them as citizens. Such a development would be catastrophic. The state ought to hold a cabinet meeting to stem the tide of this emerging catastrophe with speed. Delay is not an option.