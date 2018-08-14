7 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The public has witnessed several appearances being made by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice before the National Assembly requesting for more money to maintain the Janneh Commission. The Commissions are considered to be the key transitional institutions aimed at ensuring the reform process.

The question of viability of the Commissions is linked with the availability of the requisite funds to sustain them. Acts to establish the Commissions have been passed. However funds have lagged behind law making. Foroyaa will seek for information in order to determine whether finance will not be an obstacle to the efficient and effective operation of the Commission.