QUESTION OF THE DAY

The voices are becoming loud and clear. On Saturday, Gunjur spoke. On Monday the media amplified their voices, saying that death had occurred because of land dispute for the first time in that area.

There is no commission of Inquiry and no action to settle the problem. No press release from state house to respond to the voices. Paying deaf ears to such voices is not good governance. Good governance is the art of being sensitive and responsive to the plight of the citizenry.

The media’s duty is to hold the government accountable to citizenry. Hence Foroyaa is obliged to ask what government has to say in response to the demands of those that assembled at the Alkalo’s compound in Gunjur on Saturday, 4th May 2019.