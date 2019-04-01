0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Yesterday it was brought to the attention of the Foroyaa that the Barrow administration had gone ahead to inaugurate a new chief for the Sabach Sanjal District. Is the new chief secure? Why was the old chief removed? What did he do?

According to the letter addressed to him he is retired by executive order. There is no provision in the law providing for retirement age for a chief. This means that even the new chief could be removed with impunity without reference to a law.

Practice is the best teacher. Those who refuse to learn by counselling will learn as their actions become stronger and speak louder than their words. A government with integrity does not create any misgivings regarding the genuineness of its actions. Once the action of a government is not considered convincing by many residents of a district, the political gain that could be made would be very slim. People do unwillingly bow down to power but when they have the might to remove power they will vote and have their say.

Governments have their say when they assume executive power; the people have their say when governments appear for another mandate. The word of wisdom is ignored at one’s own peril. The best transitional government is one that appeases the people not one that shows that might is right.

No one can win the trust of a people whose confidence one has not earned. Might intimidates but alienates at the same time. Right accommodates and unifies at the same time. Each leader has to choose between the might of the sword and the might of the law. The same applies to the Barrow administration. History will be the judge.