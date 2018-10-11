Is It Statutory For Political Parties To Hold Bi –Annual Congresses?
489
QUESTION OF THE DAY
The Elections Act was amended in July 2015. The amendment made it a requirement for registered political parties to have regional Bureaus and among other things hold Congresses at least every two years.
