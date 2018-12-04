It is important for all Gambians to have thorough understanding of a subject before conducting a campaign for or against it. The best approach at this stage is not to take any strong position until a matter is fully debated.
Foroyaa would want people to express themselves on this subject. A voice pop will be conducted to find out how people conceive a secular state, whether there are fears and doubts before indicating the way forward. All views are invited but must be expressed in good faith in the public interest.
Join The Conversation