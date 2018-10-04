2 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT THE READERS SAY

Many readers who speak to Foroyaa keep complaining of economic hardship. Some tell us that there was economic hardship under the Jammeh regime but that this has now increased. Some say they cannot afford three meals a day and have to settle for two or even one meal day. They may buy snacks or similar food items on the roadside and drink a lot of water to fill their tommy.

Foroyaa will report on commodity prices and the views of the people on their standard of living.