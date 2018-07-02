97 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Coalition 2016 comprises, in alphabetical order, GMC, GPDP, NCP, NRP, PDOIS PPP, and UDP plus the Independent presidential aspirant, Dr Isatou Touray, Independent National Assembly members, Mohammed Magasi and Buba Ayi Sanneh and independent civil society representative, Fatoumatta Tambajang.

The fact that Cabinet reshuffle has taken place and many of the personalities who were part and parcel of the founding members of the Coalition are not holding Cabinet posts clearly confirms that presidential appointments are no longer being guided by coalition considerations. The Coalition period differs much from the periods of campaign for the National Assembly and councils. Which spirit is guiding the President in cabinet formulation? President Barrow needs to hold a press conference and explain what is guiding him to establish the government he has established. The executive presidency now prevails over the coalition presidency. This is how matters stand.