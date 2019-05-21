MUHAMMED S. BAH

Abdoulie Gassama, the Deputy Director of Gambia Radio and Television Services told Journalists that investigative Journalism is a great profession but not a witch hunting venture.

Mr. Gassama made this remark during the opening session of a five-day training for 20 Gambian Journalists organized by the Gambia Press Union supported by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, a German NGO.

Mr. Gassama told journalists at a local Hotel in Kololi that Investigative journalism is not police work, but one has to have a Journalism Background to be able to do it right. He noted that such training will help build capacities of Journalists to engage in serious investigative Journalism. He said: “I have not seen any serious Investigative Journalism in this country”.

He also cited that the advent of social media has inundated a lot of information, most of which he said is fake. He urged participants to be mindful of such kind of information going online, and that Journalists shouldn’t fear that their Job would be taken.

On his part, Sherrif Bojang Jnr, GPU President said that the training has come at a time when it is much needed. He cited the importance of political will for Investigative Journalism to thrive.

He cited the importance of Journalists breaking barriers reporting beyond the usual straight news and dig deep to bring out the truth. He also underscored the importance of Journalists going through capacity building training to have better understanding on how to unveil the truth. This he said, could help journalists to understand better.

“When lies are told by officials’ journalist can be able to detect it,” he remarked.

Raymond Joseph an expert on Investigative Journalist from South Africa as the trainer advised participants to take the training seriously. He furthermore cited the importance of the training, noting that for any country that is open to business, is as well open to corruption. He underscored the need for journalists to have the skills in order to be able to monitor the openness.

During the Five days of the training, participants will be taken through various modules on investigative journalism, such as fact checking, paper and data trail among other important topics.