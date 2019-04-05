0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ebrima Janko has opted for farming to be his profession. He is into cultivation and marketing of food crops such as groundnuts, coos, millet, etc., and also serves as a middleman between farmers and wholesalers.

As a young man, Ebrima has gained huge popularity in the ‘Lumos’ because of his profession and the business of food crops he is engaged in.

Ebrima who does not only stop at growing crops, goes the extra mile to sell a wide range of locally grown food commodities, to meet his customers’ demands.

With his motor bike and two chest freezers one of which is used by his wife to sell water and local beverages like ‘wonjo’ and baobab juices, Ebrima uses the second one to sell frozen chicken from his own local poultry, to surrounding communities.

According to Ebrima, he uses his motor bike as his means of transportation to reach out to farmers, wholesalers and the local weekly markets (Lumos).

As part of his business expansion, Ebrima has indulged in rearing small ruminants, and sells them during religious festivities and other social functions. He has customers within and in the surrounding of the Casamance region.

Ebrima’s passion for business started when he lost his father at an early age. Being the eldest son of his family, he decided to take the responsibility of the family including all the siblings his father left behind.

He has now earned himself a place in the business community of his region and beyond and his lucrative business is now paying much dividend.