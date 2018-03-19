0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Bottrop Senior Secondary School were leading the way in the Inter-schools finals being held yesterday at the Independence Stadium.

Organised by the Secondary School Sports Association, overall winners of the events scoop D100,000 – a massive jump from the D10,000 doled out last year.

The runners-up in the senior category pocket D75, 000 while D50, 000 and D25, 000 will be the prizes for winners and runners-up in the Upper Basic school category respectively.

A fertile ground for athlete-scouting, the occasion featured various schools in different athletics events. Latrikunda Sabiji were also headlining the Upper Basic category at press time yesterday.