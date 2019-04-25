0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Inferno devastated the Susso Kunda family compound in the Sandu village of Dembawandu, on April 18th 2019.

The fire as explained to this reporter, destroyed household materials including personal belongings in its wake.

Bunama Hydara, explained in an interview that the incident occurred at 4:00 pm when members of the compound went to a Lumo (weekly market) that is about one kilometer away from the village.

“Upon seeing the heavy smoke, people rushed to the Susso family compound, with a view to put off the fire. But upon their arrival, they found that the fire had virtually caused serious destruction to the houses,” he said.

Hydara quantified the items burnt by the fire as one sheep, clothing earmarked for a new bride, three bags of rice, seven bags of millet and four bags of groundnut as well as cash amount of D8,000.

Hydara solicits support form good Samaritans, Companies or individuals and the Government, to urgently assist them especially in terms of feeding and clothing for the family.

Any good Samaritan or donor who wishes to assist the Suso Family can reach them on 9375284, 7461683 or 9242160.