By Yankuba Jallow

Quasy Mendy, Leon Gomez and six other officers appearing before Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse of the Banjul High Court, pleaded not guilty to the single count they are charged with.

The eight intelligence officers are charged with accessory, contrary to Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The accused persons are Quasy Mendy, Leon Gomez, Lamin Bojang, Malafi Jarju, Bakary Jammeh, Ansumana Manga, Mamudou Badjie and Yankuba Colley.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons on or about the 15th of April 2016 at the Tanji Facility of the National Intelligence Agency, took part in the secret burial of the body of one Solo Sandeng, knowing that the said Solo Sandeng was unlawfully killed, with intent to conceal felony.

When the charge was read to the accused persons, they pleaded not guilty to the charge. The matter was subsequently adjourned to July 4th 2018 at 10 am, for commencement of hearing.

The State was represented by AN Yusuf whilst Sheriff Kumba Jobe appeared in defence of the accused persons.