By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Banjul office, processed the nominations of PDOIS, GPDP, PPP and Independent candidates during the weekend.

The PPP delegation was accompanied by Fatoumatta Njie, NAM for Banjul South and Muhammed Ndow, NAM for Banjul Central, filed in 4 candidates on Friday 16, March 2018.

The following are the candidates for the People’s Progressive party (PPP): Momodou Bah, who is contesting for Half Die Ward, Antouman Salieu Ngum for Jollof Town Ward, Essa Faye for Portuguese Town Ward and Terrence Williams of New Town West Ward.

The majority of the candidates for Banjul were nominated on Saturday, with the People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), filing in six candidates whilst the Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP), filed one candidate. The last but not the least of candidates to file in their nomination papers were four Independent candidates.

The PDOIS candidates were accompanied by supporters and well-wishers including Ousman Sillah, NAM for Banjul North Constituency. The PDOIS candidates are: Dawda Haffner who is contesting for Half Die Ward, Alhagie Mansery for Jollof Town Ward, Mamour Touray for New Town East Ward, Baboucarr M. Gaye for Soldier Town Ward, Sheikh Tejan Jagne Box Bar Ward and Abdoulie Secka, for Campama Ward.

For the GPDP, the only candidate nominated by the party was Njaga Jammeh, contesting for Jollof Town Ward.

The Independent candidates who also filed in their nomination papers are Abdoulie Secka who is contesting for Half Die Ward, Mamud Ceesay for New Town West Ward, Alhagie Biri Njie of Soldier Town Ward and Abdou Aziz Gaye of Box Bar Ward.